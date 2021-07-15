Advertisement

School, college mandates banned for ‘emergency use’ vaccines

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law that forbids public schools and colleges from requiring individuals to receive vaccines not granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The legislation aimed at the coronavirus vaccine also prohibits individuals who don’t receive the vaccine from being denied the chance to participate in school activities.

DeWine signed the bill without comment Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the governor said it’s important for the FDA to switch coronavirus vaccines from emergency use authorization to full approval as soon as possible.

DeWine says the vaccine’s emergency use status is contributing to vaccine hesitancy in Ohio.

