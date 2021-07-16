12 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twelve new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the latest cases are from Tuesday through Friday.

They range from a 5-year-old girl to a 65-year-old woman. Nine of those affected are in their 40s and younger.

Since the pandemic started, Boyd County has had 5,073 total cases, 3,273 which have recovered.

There have been 77 deaths connected with the virus.

