Church vandalized, leaving roughly $12,000 worth of damages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is left with a mess to clean up after police say a woman threw a large rock at a window, shattering it.

“I got a call from our building superintendent (on Wednesday) telling me ‘well, the water wall window has been shattered,’” said the Rev. Cindy Briggs-Biondi, who is the pastor at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Charleston. “I thought, ‘oh gosh, what happened?’ ”

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department identified the woman, who allegedly threw the rock, as Rosetta Lambert. Police said she threw it through the water wall window.

“As much as it is frustrating and an inconvenience, I was actually a little bit more concerned about the woman herself,” Biondi said. “It sounds like she was frustrated, I can’t speculate to why it happened.”

Biondi said the window has been there for about 15 years and she anticipates the damage being worth about $12,000.

“It was a beautiful window but it had been there for fifteen years so we were actually surprised that it made it this long to be honest,” she said, “Honestly, we’re a downtown church and this is just kind of one of the things that can happen when you’re ministering in this kind of area.”

Biondi said though the damages are a headache, she’s more concerned about the people in her community and their well-being.

“My feeling and I think that this congregation would agree that as the church, we need to be more concerned with broken people than broken things and if we’re not doing that then we’re not really doing a good job of the whole Jesus thing.”

Police say Lambert is facing a destruction of property charge.

