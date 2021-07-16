Advertisement

Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94

Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey,...
Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.

His son, Dennis Murphy Jr., said Murphy died Thursday in the Orange County city of Placentia, California.

He co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International.

Each of the leagues used ground-breaking marketing and promotional tactics, new rules and a style of play that forced the evolution of already established rival leagues.

Murphy co-produced the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, near Hal Greer Wednesday night.
Homes hit, two people injured during shooting
State Route 152 was temporarily closed late Wednesday night near the town of Wayne after a...
Head-on crash sends 2 to the hospital; W.Va. 152 back open
Several injured in two-county pursuit
Two-county pursuit sends several to hospital, including 2-year-old child; two cruisers damaged
Cross Lanes daycare worker Jacklyn Williams appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday...
Daycare worker charged with battery of child
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher

Latest News

A western lowland gorilla was born July 13, 2021, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt...
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby gorilla and hippopotamus born one day apart
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters
A baby hippo was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday.
Baby hippo born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday
A baby gorilla was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday.
Baby gorilla born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday