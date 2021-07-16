Advertisement

Federal judge rules on needle exchange programs in W.Va.

New rules on needle exchange programs in West Virginia can now move forward after a federal...
New rules on needle exchange programs in West Virginia can now move forward after a federal judge’s ruling.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New rules on needle exchange programs in West Virginia can now move forward after a federal judge’s ruling.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers on Thursday denied the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction on Senate Bill 334.

That bill requires needle exchange programs in the state to obtain a license to operate.

Every organization must offer HIV and STD screening, long-term birth control and drug abuse treatment at every visit.

The new law also says the only way to get a new needle is to return an old one.

Critics of the bill call it a roadblock for health advocates and believe the recent increase in HIV cases will only get worse.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death
Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
A shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, near Hal Greer Wednesday night.
Homes hit, two people injured during shooting
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
Cross Lanes daycare worker Jacklyn Williams appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday...
Daycare worker charged with battery of child

Latest News

Friends/family remember Abby Justus at candlelight vigil
Friends/family remember Abby Justus at candlelight vigil
A two-county pursuit Thursday night sent several people to the hospital, including a 2-year-old...
Two-county pursuit sends several to hospital, including 2-year-old child; two cruisers damaged
Police are on the scene Thursday night of a gas station robbery in Huntington.
Police investigate gas station robbery
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Ohio man drowns in ocean while in Myrtle Beach, coroner says