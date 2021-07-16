First Warning Forecast | Shower, storm chances ramp up for weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even though coverage was less than it was for the start of the week, a few showers and storms still managed to move across parts of the region Thursday afternoon and evening, some producing hefty downpours. Activity continues to be fairly isolated in nature on Friday before showers and storms become more widespread over the weekend as a cold front crosses. Meanwhile, hot afternoon temperatures on Friday turn cooler over the weekend due to the increased cloud cover and rain coverage. By the middle of next week, rain chances go down, sunshine increases, and temperatures go back up.

Friday morning starts with a mainly clear sky and temperatures near 70 degrees. There is isolated fog, but coverage is less than Thursday morning.

Expect a mostly sunny and hazy sky Friday afternoon with hot and humid conditions as high temperatures approach the 90-degree mark for another day. Isolated showers and storms are likely to develop; some may contain downpours and gusty winds.

While Friday evening and overnight is mainly dry, a couple showers are still possible under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Both Saturday and Sunday see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s. As is the case in any summertime thunderstorm setup, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with the strongest cells.

Scattered storms continue on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday see a return to mostly sunny and mainly dry conditions with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be fairly low, though isolated showers are possible, mainly on Wednesday.

