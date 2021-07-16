Law enforcement negotiate with barricaded man for more than 6 hours

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After six hours and forty minutes, law enforcement managed to coerce an armed man out of a home after he shot through a closed window.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff, deputies and the Portsmouth Police Department’s S.W.A.T. team responded to Hyland Avenue Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. after dispatchers received several calls abut a man outside waving a firearm possibly under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

When deputies arrived, they found Michael Brown, of Franklin Furnace, locked in a rear bedroom of the home.

Shortly after deputies arrived, the sheriff says Brown fired a shot from inside the home through a closed window.

It is unknown if any shots were fired prior to the arrival of deputies.

No injuries were reported.

In a release, Sheriff Thoroughman thanked Chief Brewer for allowing the Portsmouth Police Department’s S.W.A.T. team to assist, specifically hostage negotiator Sergeant Andy Dawes for safely talking the suspect out of his residence.

Brown was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for evaluation.

The sheriff’s office recovered one AR .22 pistol, one Rossi .22 LR rifle and one Ruger .22 LR handgun.

The case will be presented to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of felony charges.

