Musicians at Final Friday will honor Rich Moon

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Rich Moon never saw a piano he didn’t want to play, and he never met a stranger when walking the streets of Portsmouth. You could often find him at one of the local watering holes like Portsmouth Brewing Company.

“He played The Doors and Elton John. He loved The Doors! Sometimes I would play with him,” said Gavyn Bender.

He was a man who became larger than life within the local community.

“He was just a fixture; he was a folk icon in Portsmouth. There were times when when he was very lucid and you could tell he was very intelligent. You could carry on a great conversation with him,” said Robert Black.

Black is the president of Boneyfiddle Project and helps organize the Final Friday Concert Series. On July 30, local musicians will descend upon Portsmouth to play music and pay homage to Moon.

“Most of them knew Rich, and maybe even shared a stage with him. Rich played at our concert several times and drew a big crowd,” Black said.

Moon passed away in December of 2020 when he was hit by a moving car. The driver never stopped and has never been identified. Black aims at making sure people still talk about Moon and hopes that the city will have closure soon.

“Maybe this person will come forward. I hope so. Maybe one day that will happen,” Black said.

Until then, Portsmouth will continue to honor Moon. They say he is very much alive in the hearts of those who loved him.

“This is a proud town, this is a caring town and it is a giving town. The people of this town just seemed to adopt him in his later years and they looked after him. They took care of him,” Black said.

