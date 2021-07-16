Advertisement

Ohio University to offer in-state tuition to most W.Va. students

Ohio University Gateway (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ed)
Ohio University Gateway (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ed)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, most West Virginia students who go to Ohio University will pay in-state tuition.

University leaders believe this will increase enrollment and help with the workforce needs in our region.

To qualify, students must have lived in West Virginia for a year: and there is an application to fill out.

This applies to the main campus and regional campuses.

“This agreement helps Ohio University expand our reach to more students looking for a high-quality college experience close to home,” Candace Boeninger, vice president for enrollment management, said in a news release. “More students in our region will have access to an excellent and affordable Ohio University education. We look forward to welcoming even more West Virginia Bobcats beginning this fall.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death
Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
A shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, near Hal Greer Wednesday night.
Homes hit, two people injured during shooting
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
Cross Lanes daycare worker Jacklyn Williams appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday...
Daycare worker charged with battery of child

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Suspect to face charges after barricading inside Myrtle Beach hotel room
Students participate in Milton Middle School's summer learning program to ensure they don't...
Funding approved for return to school
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7-15-2021
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7-15-2021
Funding approved for return to school