Pedestrian hit and killed

KITTS HILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person walking on state Route 141, just north of state Route 217, was hit and killed Thursday night in Lawrence County.

That is according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Dispatchers say the incident was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in Kitts Hill.

No other information is available at this time.

