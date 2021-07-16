Advertisement

Police investigate gas station robbery

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are on the scene Thursday night of a gas station robbery.

According to Cabell County dispatchers it happened at the Red Lightning Exxon, near the intersection of U.S. 60 and Roby Road.

This gas station was also the scene of a robbery last Friday.

According to dispatchers, employees report the suspect is the same person who was there last week.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

