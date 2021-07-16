Advertisement

Police investigating two robberies at same gas station one week apart

The robberies happened at the Red Lightning Exxon on Route 60 in Huntington.
The robberies happened at the Red Lightning Exxon on Route 60 in Huntington.(Huntington Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police is investigating two robberies that happened at the same gas station one week apart.

HPD says they happened on Thursday, July 8 at approximately 7 p.m. and Thursday, July 15, around 9 p.m.

Police investigate gas station robbery

Police say in both incidents, a man wearing a mask brandished a handgun and robbed the Red Lightning Exxon in the 1400 block of Route 60. The suspect took off on foot with an unknown amount of money both times. No one was hurt

Investigators haven’t ruled out that the robberies are connected.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher
A shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, near Hal Greer Wednesday night.
Homes hit, two people injured during shooting
Several injured in two-county pursuit
Two-county pursuit sends several to hospital, including 2-year-old child; two cruisers damaged
A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Kitts Hill, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed released
Accident slows traffic on I-64 Thursday evening in Barboursville.
Accident brings I-64 traffic to standstill

Latest News

Major development plan aims to bring new life to former mall site
A new development plan to take place at the former Kyova Mall site in Boyd County was announced...
Major development plan aims to bring new life to former mall site
A new development plan announced Friday by the Boyd County Government would transform the...
Kyova Mall site Boyd County, Ky
Deputies responded to 210 Hyland Ave., Franklin Furnace, Ohio Wednesday after dispatchers...
Law enforcement negotiate with barricaded man for more than 6 hours