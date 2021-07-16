Police investigating two robberies at same gas station one week apart

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police is investigating two robberies that happened at the same gas station one week apart.

HPD says they happened on Thursday, July 8 at approximately 7 p.m. and Thursday, July 15, around 9 p.m.

Police investigate gas station robbery

Police say in both incidents, a man wearing a mask brandished a handgun and robbed the Red Lightning Exxon in the 1400 block of Route 60. The suspect took off on foot with an unknown amount of money both times. No one was hurt

Investigators haven’t ruled out that the robberies are connected.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

