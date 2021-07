Tricky Weekend Weather update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -THE TEMPERED HEAT AND HUMIDITY OF ANOTHER JULY DAY ENDED WITH SCATTERED THUNDER ON THURSDAY. HIGH TEMPERATURES CRESTING IN THE UPPER 80S AT OFFICIAL AIRPORT LOCATIONS THOUGH MANY MESONET DOWNTOWN READINGS REGISTERED 90 DEGREES. THE EVENING SHOWER PATTERN PROVED MORE RESELIENT THAT FORECASTED AS SHOWERS IN SOUTHERN OHIO AND NORTH KENTUCKY LEAKED INTO FAR WESTERN WV BEFORE FADING AWAY.

SO FRIDAY WILL DAWN WITH A RED SKY SUNRISE AS HAZY. MORE POLLUTED AIR SETTLES IN AFTER THE SHOWERS HAVE PASSED. THE SAME HUMIDITY THAT LENDS ITSELF TO HAZE WILL DO DOUBLE DUTY IN SPONSORING PATCHES OF VALLEY FOG. THE DAY WILL THEN TURN HAZY AND HOT WITH ENOUGH OF A TROPICAL BREEZE TO PUSH THE TEMPERATURE OT NEAR 90 DEGREES. THE DISCLAIMER ON A 90 DEGREE FORECAST AS ALWAYS IS THAT DOWNTOWN LOCATIONS WILL HIT 90 WHILE THE HILLS HOVER IN THE UPPER 80S.

THE RISK OF A DAYTIME THUNDERSHOWER CAN’T BE RULED OUT, THOUGH THE BETTER RISK OF SHOWERS AND THUNDER WILL COME ON SATURDAY AND AGAIN SUNDAY AFTERNOONS. THAT MEANS ODDS LEAN TOWARD A DRY LIVE ON THE LEVEE IN CHARLESTON AND MAIN STREET LIVE IN PIKEVILLE, THOUGH ONLY RADAR WILL BE ABLE TO AUTHENTICATE OR REFUTE THE NOTION OF A DRY EVEING FOR CONCERTS. HERE’S A LINK TO WATCH LOCAL RADAR ALL WEEKEND LONG.

https://www.wsaz.com/weather/radar/

SPEAKING OF THE WEEKEND, AMONG THE HUGE EVENTS THAT WILL BE WEATHER SENSITIVE ARE THE 2021 DEBUT OF PICNIC WITH THE POPS IN HUNTINGTON (7PM SATURDAY) AND A CHAMPIONSHIP DEMLIOTION DERBY NIGHT AT THE PROCTORVILLE FAIRGROUNDS (6PM SATURDAY).

RIGHT NOW IT APPEARS SOME SHWOERS AND STORMS WILL FORM IN THE HEAT OF AFTERNOON THEN FADE AS WE GET TO SUNSET ON SATURDAY. LIKEWISE SUNDAY WILL SEE SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS TURN INTO THUNDERHEADS. BUT TIMING AND PLACEMENT OF ANY CELLS CAN’T HAPPEN UNTILW E SEE THE WHITES OF THEIR EYES ON RADAR. SO KEEP AN EYE TO THE SKY AND YOUR WEATHER APP THIS WEEKEND WHEN HIGHS WILL BE HOT IN THE MID 80S.

