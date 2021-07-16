Two-county pursuit sends several to hospital, including 2-year-old child; two cruisers damaged

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A two-county pursuit Thursday night sent several people to the hospital, including a 2-year-old baby, and led to two law enforcement cruisers being damaged.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger released that information just before 10 p.m., saying the pursuit started in Ravenswood and went down Interstate 77 South.

Eventually arrested was a man from Cleveland, Ohio -- identified as Donavant Langford who’s 26.

The incident started with Ravenswood Police pursuing the suspect. They were later joined by the Ripley Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

The pursuit went nearly 40 miles to the Tuppers Creek exit, and one of the Ravenswood Police cruisers wrecked in the Kenna area. The police officer involved was not hurt.

Mellinger said the suspect got off that exit and onto state Route 21 South toward Charleston, then collided with a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser. The deputy escaped serious injury.

The sheriff said there were several people in the suspect car. All went to the hospital, including the 2-year-old child.

Also involved in the pursuit were West Virginia State Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Other details are unavailable, including what led to the pursuit and what charges the suspect faces, but we’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.