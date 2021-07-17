Advertisement

Construction extended on U.S. 52

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Drivers like Vance Day hoped to see a lot less orange on the way to U.S. 52 from Ironton next week.

“Not used to this traffic being in such a small town,” Day said.

It’s been about a week since construction closed down the state Route 93 on-ramp heading toward U.S. 52 West for bridge maintenance repair work.

However, with an unexpected setback, construction has been extended into August.

“We did discover a situation where we needed to order some additional material, namely some structural steel,” ODOT District 9 PIO Matt Mcguire said.

The original reopening date was supposed to be for July 22. However, until crews receive the steel they need -- construction has been extended to Aug. 5.

For the next three weeks, drivers will continue to drive through only one lane on a section of U.S. 52 West near the Ironton exit.

Those who want to take the state Route 93 on-ramp toward U.S. 52 will still have to follow those cones leading them on detour.

This forces drivers like Day to allow for some extra time.

“It would take me probably twenty to fifteen minutes to get from here to Wheelersburg if that wasn’t going on. And with that going on, it just depends on what the traffic is like. If the traffic is pretty bad it might take an extra fifteen to twenty minutes, which is double the time almost just to get from point A to point B,” Day said.

Mcguire says after construction is complete on the westbound lane, crews will start construction on the eastbound lane. They’ll close the off-ramp there to do similar bridge repairs.

