Deputy helps dog thrown from vehicle

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog is safe in an animal shelter after a witness saw him being thrown out a car window in Putnam County.

The witness called police after seeing the disturbing incident on state Route 34 in Winfield.

Deputy Bethany Neff with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call.

“I’m an animal lover,” Neff, who’s been with the department a year and a half, said. “I could be out on the road doing anything, and if I cross by an animal, I want to stop and see if it’s OK.”

Neff says she spotted the German shepherd near a union hall.

“I tried to approach him, and you could tell he was skittish and scared, so I started feeding him snacks from my cruiser and trying to gain his trust to come near me,” she said.

After what he’d been through, you can understand his reluctance to trust anyone on two legs, but Neff wasn’t about to let him go uncared for.

“I wasn’t going to walk away until I had that baby in my hands,” Neff said, “no matter if I sat there five minutes or five hours, I wasn’t going to walk away until he was safe.”

A humane officer also went to the scene with a can of food.

“After about 45 minutes, we got him to come near the can of food and started loving on him and petting him,” Neff said. “I picked him up so he wouldn’t run off.”

The dog was taken to the Putnam County Animal Shelter. Despite his ordeal, he seemed to have escaped serious injuries.

“We get calls occasionally about situations like this happening,” Putnam County Chief Humane Officer Jon Davis said. “There’s no reason anybody would ever do that. If you can’t take care of an animal, bring it to the shelter. That’s what we’re here for. There’s no reason to dispose a dog on the side of the road or out of a moving vehicle for any reason.”

Neff even went to the shelter later in the day to check on the animal.

“He’s still a little skittish, but he did want those lovings in the end and wanted to be pet,” she said. “He’s going to need a lot of work, but with a loving family it could happen.”

Anyone interested in adopting the dog will have to wait at least five days before they can view him at the shelter, as the sheriff’s department is still working on the investigation.

They’re hoping to get tips on whoever threw the dog out of the car.

“With everything we see on a daily basis, nothing can really surprise you anymore,” Neff said.

