First Warning Forecast | Pattern change brings nicer weather for much of week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers and storms with downpours and gusty winds moved across the region Saturday, continuing the same old story of rainy days seen for much of this past week. However, behind a cold front that crosses Saturday night will be a shift in the weather pattern towards drier and generally more comfortable conditions throughout most of the week. This means more dry and sunny days than not and lower humidity levels, which will make mornings feel quite refreshing.

Scattered showers continue mainly before midnight Saturday evening, but the stronger storms are over with, so lightning and heavy rain are not a concern for outdoor events. Any passing shower would be relatively light and brief in nature.

Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with rain-free conditions. However, areas of fog settle in over the damp ground. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday stays mainly dry outside of a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, otherwise continue to expect mostly sunny and quiet conditions with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

Thursday turns warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s but stays generally sunny and dry.

By Friday and Saturday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast with highs reaching the mid 80s.

