First Warning Forecast | Stormy Saturday gives way to generally quieter Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers and storms are certain to light up the radar again on Saturday as a cold front nears and eventually crosses the area. Behind this front, however, Sunday looks to trend drier and more pleasant. In fact, much of the week ahead will see dry conditions with lower humidity, a big change from how this past week has fared. While temperatures stay seasonable for the afternoons, most mornings may actually feel pleasantly cool.

Saturday morning still starts muggy with temperatures near 70 degrees. Much of the morning hours will actually be spent dry under a partly cloudy sky with only an isolated shower or two possible.

By the afternoon, showers and storms become more common, first developing across Ohio and Kentucky and moving eastward into West Virginia. Some of the strongest storms may produce downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures rise to the mid 80s in eastern parts of the region but stay in the upper 70s farther west.

Most shower and storm activity fades as the sun sets Saturday evening, with the last of the precipitation tapering by midnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Areas of fog are likely.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky and, outside of an isolated or shower or two, stays fairly dry. High temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, otherwise continue to expect mostly sunny and quiet conditions with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

Thursday turns warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s but stays generally sunny and dry.

By Friday, scattered storms return to the forecast with highs reaching the mid 80s.

