Former Huntington Mayor dies

Mayor Jean Dean died early Saturday morning, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams confirmed.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Former Huntington Mayor Jean Dean died Saturday morning.

Current Huntington Mayor Steve Williams confirmed the death of his friend and predecessor.

Williams said the city of Huntington “owes an enormous measure of thankfulness for her years of service to our city.”

“She had a British gentility about her, mixed with a stubborn streak,” Williams told WSAZ. “She was never bashful about letting me know what she thought I should be doing. We developed a very special friendship.”

Dean served as the city’s mayor from 1993-2000.

The city’s public safety building on Tenth Street is named in her honor.

“According to her daughter, Mayor Dean’s health had been deteriorating lately,” a post on Mayor William’s Facebook page said.

