Friends, family gather to celebrate woman’s 100th birthday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Friends and family gathered Saturday to celebrate Mary Leaberry’s 100th birthday.
Leaberry says she’s lived an exciting and happy life.
She is a graduate of Saint Mary’s Nursing School.
Following graduation, Leaberry joined the Army as a nurse and served overseas during World War II.
After coming home, she worked at the Nickel Plant.
Saturday, her nieces, nephews, and extended family came out to enjoy a meal with her, as well as a mimosa.
“I’m surprised they’d be interested [in this party] just because I’m 100 years old,” Leaberry said laughing.
Leaberry turns 100 on Sunday and still stays active.
“I crochet a lot. It gives me something to do,” Leaberry said.
Leaberry tells WSAZ she also exercises 5 times per week.
