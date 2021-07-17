Friends, family gather to celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Friends and family gathered Saturday to celebrate Mary Leaberry’s 100th birthday.

Leaberry says she’s lived an exciting and happy life.

She is a graduate of Saint Mary’s Nursing School.

Following graduation, Leaberry joined the Army as a nurse and served overseas during World War II.

After coming home, she worked at the Nickel Plant.

Saturday, her nieces, nephews, and extended family came out to enjoy a meal with her, as well as a mimosa.

“I’m surprised they’d be interested [in this party] just because I’m 100 years old,” Leaberry said laughing.

Leaberry turns 100 on Sunday and still stays active.

“I crochet a lot. It gives me something to do,” Leaberry said.

Leaberry tells WSAZ she also exercises 5 times per week.

