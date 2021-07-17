Advertisement

Friends, family gather to celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

Mary Leaberry celebrates her 100th birthday with friends and family at Guyan Country Club.
Mary Leaberry celebrates her 100th birthday with friends and family at Guyan Country Club.(WSAZ News Staff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Friends and family gathered Saturday to celebrate Mary Leaberry’s 100th birthday.

Leaberry says she’s lived an exciting and happy life.

She is a graduate of Saint Mary’s Nursing School.

Following graduation, Leaberry joined the Army as a nurse and served overseas during World War II.

After coming home, she worked at the Nickel Plant.

Saturday, her nieces, nephews, and extended family came out to enjoy a meal with her, as well as a mimosa.

“I’m surprised they’d be interested [in this party] just because I’m 100 years old,” Leaberry said laughing.

Leaberry turns 100 on Sunday and still stays active.

“I crochet a lot. It gives me something to do,” Leaberry said.

Leaberry tells WSAZ she also exercises 5 times per week.

