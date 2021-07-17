Advertisement

Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In response to an ongoing gas outage we first told you about Friday, officials with one of the companies involved have released a statement about what happened.

The Kinzer Companies sent the statement to WYMT on Saturday, which said, in part, following a safety inspection on the lines servicing the Robinson Creek and Hurricane Creek areas, crews found “serious leaks in populated areas” that led to an “imminent threat to public safety”.

The statement also states “it has since been determined that these lines have generally deteriorated to the point that they cannot be made serviceable”.

You can read the entire statement below:

“The Kinzer Companies believe there is nothing more important than the safety of the customers we serve and the communities in which we operate. Therefore, as part of our ongoing commitment to ensure the integrity of the gas lines which serve our neighbors, Kinzer performs ongoing safety inspections.

This past week, an evaluation was performed of the gas lines which are used to transmit gas on behalf of Ky Frontier Gas for service of its’ customers on Robinson Creek and Hurricane Creek. It was discovered that these lines have developed serious leaks in populated areas. While we sincerely regretted the inconvenience to the customers of Ky Frontier Gas, as a result of this imminent threat to public safety, Kinzer was forced to immediately discontinue gas flow through these lines as a result of this imminent threat to public safety.

It has since been determined that these lines have generally deteriorated to the point that they cannot be made serviceable. Kinzer believes Ky Frontier Gas may be exploring other means to supply gas to its’ customers. However, based on the information that is now available, Kinzer encourages people who have utilized natural gas along these routes to convert to other sources of energy.”

