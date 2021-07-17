Little League tournament starts in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2021 West Virginia 9-11 Little League baseball Tournament kicked off from the Huntington Little League field with ten teams competing for the championship. The first game of the day featured Minerals Well beating Logan by a final of 11-1 with Jefferson advancing over Ona/Milton in the 2 second contest. The tournament runs through July 21st.

Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Friday evening.

