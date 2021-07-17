Man arrested after leading police on two-county, high-speed chase with 2-year-old child in car

JACKSON/KANAWHA COUNTIES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a two-county, high-speed chase -- all while having a 2-year-old boy in the backseat.

“The traffic stop began on Washington Street at Speedway,” said Ravenswood Police Chief Lance Morrison. “That’s where the officer made the traffic stop and began the approach to the driver’s side of the vehicle. And as the officer was approaching the vehicle, that’s when the suspect fled.”

Morrison said officers received a call around 8 p.m. after a Dodge Charger went through a drive-thru and allegedly smelled of narcotics and drugs coming from the vehicle.

“During the pursuit, the suspect did throw what appeared to be a baggie out of the vehicle that we believe had the potential to be illegal narcotics which matched up to the original complaint.”

The man allegedly behind the wheel is 27-year-old George Donovant Langford-Cherry, who is from Akron, Ohio.

Police say Cherry was traveling south toward Charleston on Interstate 77. During the chase, a Ravenswood police cruiser got a flat tire and wrecked around the Kenna area.

“It’s my understanding that the vehicle, while fleeing from officers, was driving in opposing lanes,” said Morrison. “At one point driving in a construction zone both in the lane that was open and the closing lane, in an excess of 100 miles per hour.”

Speeds reached up to 115 mph, according to the chief. As the chase continued down I-77, the Ripley Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the pursuit.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said the chase ended when Cherry took the Tuppers Creek exit toward Sissonville and got onto state Route 21. Mellinger said along that stretch of road, Cherry collided with a Jackson County Sheriff deputy’s cruiser and ended up with his vehicle in a ditch.

“The driver then (ran); my officers, along with Jackson County deputies (and) Kanawha County deputies, apprehended the driver and subsequently found there was a 2-year-old and two other people (in the car),” Morrison told WSAZ.

The 2-year-old, the driver, and two other passengers who police say were a man and woman were taken to the hospital.

“The law enforcement agencies working together helped bring this dangerous pursuit to a peaceful resolution without any major injuries being sustained to anybody,” Mellinger said.

Police say Cherry is facing charges of felony fleeing and child neglect with the risk of injury/death.

The man and woman also in the vehicle were not arrested, but Morrison said future charges could happen pending the investigation.

