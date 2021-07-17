Advertisement

Pike County community looking for answers following unannounced gas outage

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just five miles outside of Pikeville lies the small community of Hurricane Creek whose residents have been without gas service for days.

“Tuesday morning I got up and we drank our coffee and we sat around for about an hour,” said Hurricane Creek resident Liz Dials. “When I came in here to fix us some breakfast, the stove just goes ‘click-click-click-click’”

Many homes house senior citizens and working-class people who, according to the community, may not be able to afford or may not have homes compatible with electric appliances like stoves, dryers, water heaters, etc.

“It’s really difficult. You go out and work all day, come in, want to take a shower, and not have hot water,” said Hurricane Creek Fire Department Cheif Ricky Slusher. “One guy was telling me last night that he went out yesterday and bought himself an electric skillet. He said he had a microwave, he couldn’t take a warm bath, but he could cook.”

Although Slusher’s home was not affected by the gas outage, his community was. This led the community to make calls to Slusher and other officials with gas companies and the city of Pikeville. Sometime later, Kentucky Frontier Gas released an official statement (seen below) explaining the situation to concerned customers.

Kentucky Frontier Gas released this official statement after hundreds of calls flooded in...
Kentucky Frontier Gas released this official statement after hundreds of calls flooded in following an unexpected outage.(WYMT)

“Are they allowed to just cut you off like that with no notice?” asked Dials. “Most of us down on Hurricane are 70 or more years old. It’s a sad situation and we really need help.”

In the statement, Kentucky Frontier Gas says they have reached out to Kinzer Drilling with possible options to restore service to those affected by the outage but did not receive a response. WYMT has also reached out to Kinzer Drilling who declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new development plan to take place at the former Kyova Mall site in Boyd County was announced...
Major development plan aims to bring new life to former mall site
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher
A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Kitts Hill, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed released
Several injured in two-county pursuit
Two-county pursuit sends several to hospital, including 2-year-old child; two cruisers damaged
St. Marks United Methodist Church
Church vandalized, leaving roughly $12,000 worth of damages

Latest News

Mary Leaberry celebrates her 100th birthday with friends and family at Guyan Country Club.
Friends, family gather to celebrate woman’s 100th birthday
Mayor Jean Dean died early Saturday morning, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams confirmed.
Former Huntington Mayor dies
Natural Gas
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
The shooting was reported on the 900 block of Central Ave.
Police investigating shooting
The shooting was reported on the 900 block of Central Ave.
Charleston Police investigating shooting