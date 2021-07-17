Police investigating shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police is investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Central Ave. on the city’s west side.

Police responded near the intersection of Central Ave. and Glenwood Ave. after neighbors told dispatchers that someone had been shot in the area.

Charleston Police has not yet released any details about victims or suspects.

