Weekend forecast all about timing and placement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -On a near 90 Friday, the atmosphere unleashed a few showers and thunderstorms in the heat of late afternoon. Ground zero for the downpours spreading across interior southern Ohio especially the Scioto Valley and along the Appalachian and Bob Evans highways. Vivid streaks of lightning, booms of thunder and torrents of rain fell between 3 and 7 pm. No flooding but some local strong winds did accompany the action as it skipped past the River Cities (showers in Huntington-Ashland-Ironton) on its way from Vanceburg and Portsmouth to historic Marietta-Parkersburg.

Looking into the weekend an increased risk of afternoon thunder will present itself on both Saturday and Sunday with the caveat that mornings too can see a shower. If all goes well the daytime showers and storms will tap the atmosphere of its moisture and energy leaving behind a pleasant Saturday evening for midway walkers in Eleanor and Proctorville as well as Picnic with the Pops in Huntington. Local users of this information are asked to check with the latest forecast on Saturday since an hour or 2 delay or speeding up of any rain would alter the timing and location of rain.

Sunday too will feature a changeable sky as clouds and sun tuff at one another. The moniker “afternoon shower or downpour” fits again as it has most of the summer. Since Sunday’s showers (and for that matter Saturday’s action) don’t exist yet, it will be a matter of monitoring radar with the WSAZ APP and following our updated forecast.

