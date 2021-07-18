Advertisement

“Best Virginia” advances in TBT

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A steal and subsequent layup from Kevin Jones was the game winner for “Best Virginia” in the TBT. They beat WoCo Showtime by a final of 70-67 at the Charleston Coliseum with Jones leading the way with a team-high 18 points and 13 rebounds. It was a thrilling Elam Ending in this game as “Best Virginia” lost a nine point lead and WoCo Showtime had the ball with a chance to win the game. But they never got a shot off as the ball was stolen and Kevin Jones broke ahead of the pack to score the game winner.

They will play the winner of D2 and Bleed Virginia Monday night at 9 p.m. Here are the highlights and post-game reaction that aired Saturday evening on WSAZ.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

