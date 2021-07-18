First Warning Forecast | Seasonably warm week sets up with at least some dry days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Compared to last week, this week will not be quite as active weather-wise and actually provide a few dry days. Rain chances come mainly in an isolated nature mid-week, then again into the upcoming weekend. Afternoon temperatures, meanwhile, will show little if any variation all week long while staying seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday evening stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers seen earlier in the day across southern parts of the region have faded. Temperatures fall to the upper 60s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a clearing sky as areas of fog settle in. Low temperatures fall pleasantly cool to the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, but much of the day will be mostly sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

Thursday turns warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s but stays generally sunny and dry.

Friday sees a chance for scattered showers, mainly north of I-64. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s for the afternoon.

By Saturday and Sunday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast area-wide with highs reaching the mid 80s.

