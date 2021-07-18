Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Seasonably warm week sets up with at least some dry days

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Compared to last week, this week will not be quite as active weather-wise and actually provide a few dry days. Rain chances come mainly in an isolated nature mid-week, then again into the upcoming weekend. Afternoon temperatures, meanwhile, will show little if any variation all week long while staying seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday evening stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers seen earlier in the day across southern parts of the region have faded. Temperatures fall to the upper 60s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a clearing sky as areas of fog settle in. Low temperatures fall pleasantly cool to the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, but much of the day will be mostly sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

Thursday turns warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s but stays generally sunny and dry.

Friday sees a chance for scattered showers, mainly north of I-64. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s for the afternoon.

By Saturday and Sunday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast area-wide with highs reaching the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jean Dean died early Saturday morning, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams confirmed.
Former Huntington Mayor dies
Hurricane Creek community members are searching for answers following a natural gas service...
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
The shooting was reported on the 900 block of Central Ave.
Police investigating shooting
Deputy Bethany Neff was determined to help a dog that had been badly mistreated.
Deputy helps dog thrown from vehicle
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jul 17
First Warning Forecast | Pattern change brings nicer weather for much of week ahead
(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
First Warning Forecast | Stormy Saturday gives way to generally quieter Sunday
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jul 17
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jul 17
Beware weekend dark clouds
Weekend forecast all about timing and placement