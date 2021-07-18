Advertisement

Kids with special needs experience HPD K-9 demo and baseball game through non-profit

Organizers say it’s completely free to take part in these activities.
Organizers say it's completely free to take part in these activities.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - For kids like Michelle Nida’s son, Owen-- all he wants to do is get out of the house and play ball. However as a child with special needs, Nida says playing sports and experiencing activities with peers has not always been an option for Owen.

“We’re hoping to provide a service for these kids where they can be like everyone else and not feel like the different one or they can’t participate because they have limitations,” Nida said.

Tri-State Developmental Services, a non-profit in Chesapeake, Ohio, is dedicated to providing kids with special needs a chance to have fun and play ball.

“I hit the homerun,” Michelle’s son Owen said.

On Saturday, the kids ran the bases and even got some lessons from Huntington Police Officers during a K-9 demonstration.

“Parents and the kids loved it. They loved seeing the dogs work. They like hearing what all of the dogs can do and seeing what they can do when it comes to the apprehension aspect of it,” Huntington Patrolman First Class Joe Denning said.

Organizers say it’s completely free to take part in these activities. They just ask that your child is at least four years of age to sign up for the fun.

