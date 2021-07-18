Advertisement

Padres-Nationals game halted after 2 people shot outside stadium

The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot...
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) — The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot outside the Nationals’ stadium.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.

DC police say there is no ongoing threat and the incident is under investigation.

The game was halted and fans urged to exit the ballpark.

