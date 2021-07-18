Pursuit of semi-truck ends after truck hit by train

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- An early-morning police pursuit of a semi-truck ended when the truck was hit by a slow-moving train after causing damage to over 10 vehicles, police say.

The Portsmouth Police Department says dispatch began receiving calls of a semi-truck that struck a pole on the 600 block of Broadway Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area, and located the semi-truck fleeing the area. Police then began pursuing the truck.

The pursuit went through the east end of Portsmouth.

Police say the driver caused extensive damage to fire hydrants, signposts, and 15 vehicles.

The semi-truck lost its trailer as the driver went through a vacant lot.

The semi-truck continued northbound, where the driver drove the truck onto the railroad tracks in the area of Gallia and Clay streets.

Police tell WSAZ a slow westbound moving train hit the truck, which caused the semi to stop. The driver of the semi then fled out of the vehicle and climbed on top of the train where officers surrounded him.

The suspect, Maxwell Riley of Argillite, Kentucky, was forced off of the train, and resisted arrest. Officers were able to arrest the suspect after using a taser on him.

Riley was transported to a trauma center in Columbus.

Once released from the hospital, Riley faces charges including breaking and entering, grand theft auto, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, railroad vandalism, and other counts of vandalism.

