10th Street underpass to close Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 10th Street underpass will close at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, city officials announced Monday afternoon.

The closure is to allow contractors to clean the walls of the underpass in preparation for repainting the mural this Friday and Saturday.

Officials say the underpass will reopen before the Tuesday afternoon rush hour.

