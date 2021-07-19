Advertisement

10th Street underpass to close Tuesday

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 10th Street underpass will close at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, city officials announced Monday afternoon.

The closure is to allow contractors to clean the walls of the underpass in preparation for repainting the mural this Friday and Saturday.

Officials say the underpass will reopen before the Tuesday afternoon rush hour.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A early-morning police pursuit of a semi-truck ended when the truck was hit by a slow-moving...
Pursuit of semi-truck ends after truck hit by train
Hurricane Creek community members are searching for answers following a natural gas service...
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
The suspect, Maxwell Wiley of Argillite, Kentucky, was forced off of the train, and resisted...
Community picking up the pieces after semi truck pursuit
Mayor Jean Dean died early Saturday morning, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams confirmed.
Former Huntington Mayor dies
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus

Latest News

Zulily celebrates National Emoji Day
Zulily celebrates National Emoji Day
Mall operations not expected to be impacted by bankruptcy filing
Two people shot, police investigating
Tony heads to HART's dress rehearsal
Tony heads to HART’s dress rehearsal
Huntington Symphony Orchestra talks Picnic with the Pops
Huntington Symphony Orchestra talks Picnic with the Pops