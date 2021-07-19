Accident sends portion of tractor-trailer onto hillside
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of an accident where the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control and a portion of the trailer fell over a hillside, 911 dispatchers confirm Monday evening.
The accident happened along North Edgemont Road in Huntington.
Emergency crews are now waiting on a second two truck to help pull the tractor-trailer out.
Officials believe the semi was simply unable to make the sharp turn.
No one was hurt, fire crews say.
