Advertisement

Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the...
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the defendants in a used car sales lawsuit from selling vehicles in West Virginia, among other terms.(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the defendants in a used car sales lawsuit from selling vehicles in West Virginia, among other terms.

Defendants Karen Richmond, Brian Richmond, Glenville Ratliff, Corey Smith, Richmond’s Quality Cars, LLC and CMS Pre-Owned Auto Sales, LLC, are permanently banned from selling vehicles in any capacity in West Virginia.

“This is a win for our office and consumers,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Karen and Brian Richmond face a joint civil penalty of $20,000. The judgment states both the Richmonds and their dealership were located in western Kanawha County. 

The defendants must void all contracts for vehicles they sold to consumers and release all liens on titles to vehicles they sold. 

Additionally, defendants are prohibited from collecting any payments on vehicles they sold and from repossessing any vehicles that they sold.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit alleged the four individuals named as defendants played a part in operating two dealerships that misrepresented odometer readings and unlawfully sold vehicles “as is,” at times passing used cars onto the consumer with serious mechanical defects and fraudulent inspection stickers.

The Attorney General further alleged those involved did so without a state dealer’s license and in open violation of repeated cease and desist orders from the state Division of Motor Vehicles.

Defendant Smith owned CMS Pre-Owned Auto Sales in Huntington, while Ratliff owned Maplewood Auto Sales in Lewisburg, according to the court order.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A early-morning police pursuit of a semi-truck ended when the truck was hit by a slow-moving...
Pursuit of semi-truck ends after truck hit by train
Hurricane Creek community members are searching for answers following a natural gas service...
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
The suspect, Maxwell Wiley of Argillite, Kentucky, was forced off of the train, and resisted...
Community picking up the pieces after semi truck pursuit
Mayor Jean Dean died early Saturday morning, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams confirmed.
Former Huntington Mayor dies
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus

Latest News

Zulily celebrates National Emoji Day
Zulily celebrates National Emoji Day
Mall operations not expected to be impacted by bankruptcy filing
Two people shot, police investigating
Tony heads to HART's dress rehearsal
Tony heads to HART’s dress rehearsal
Huntington Symphony Orchestra talks Picnic with the Pops
Huntington Symphony Orchestra talks Picnic with the Pops