Bridge work to impact US 23 traffic in Greenup County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Drivers should expect one-lane flagged traffic on US 23 at Russell Tuesday as crews continue overhead bridge work on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s KY 244 viaduct replacement project.

Contractors will be pouring concrete to build the driving surface of the new KY 244 overpass just north of the Ironton-Russell bridge intersection.

While working above US 23 travel lanes, crews will shift traffic into one lane on US 23 below with flaggers directing traffic.

Traffic shifts will take place Tuesday, July 20, on southbound and then northbound US 23 from about 4 a.m. until noon.

Due to the volume of US 23 traffic, significant backups are likely.

The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new KY 244 looping westward from US 23 to a new flyover bridge across US 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.

Construction will continue through this summer.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

