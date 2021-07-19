Advertisement

Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (CNN) - A spunky kitty is changing lives by helping kids with eye problems feel more confident about wearing glasses and eye patches.

Truffles, who is gaining fame for her glamorous glasses, works alongside her owner, optician Danielle Crull.

Crull rescued the stray kitten from a forest in Pennsylvania nearly four years ago.

She runs her own practice in the state, where her primary focus is young children.

When children come in, many of which have severe eye problems that require multiple treatments, Truffles comes to the rescue.

The cat will hop up next to the child wearing one of her many pairs of glasses. This helps children realize it’s not so scary getting a pair of their own.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A early-morning police pursuit of a semi-truck ended when the truck was hit by a slow-moving...
Pursuit of semi-truck ends after truck hit by train
Hurricane Creek community members are searching for answers following a natural gas service...
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
Mayor Jean Dean died early Saturday morning, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams confirmed.
Former Huntington Mayor dies
The suspect, Maxwell Wiley of Argillite, Kentucky, was forced off of the train, and resisted...
Community picking up the pieces after semi truck pursuit
Mary Leaberry celebrates her 100th birthday with friends and family at Guyan Country Club.
Friends, family gather to celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

Latest News

Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire
COVID-19 W.Va. | No new virus-related deaths reported
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Stocks sink, yields tumble as virus fears circle the world
Bridge work to impact US 23 traffic in Greenup County