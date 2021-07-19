Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000

(CNN) – Elton John’s old touring piano now has a new owner.

The Steinway Model D grand piano now belongs to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay bought the keyboard from Heritage Auctions over the weekend for a whopping $915,000.

John used the piano for nearly two decades.

He signed the words “Enjoy this as much as I have, Elton John” on the frame in permanent black ink.

Shared a stage with John Lennon. Toured with Queen. Played Live Aid. And now it has a new home. After a heated bidding war, his iconic Steinway just sold for $915,000! https://t.co/vxWf4xU4uQ pic.twitter.com/IlTzIAdOLe — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) July 17, 2021

This latest purchase from Irsay adds to his already extravagant collection.

He is the proud owner of handwritten lyrics from Bob Dylan, a drumhead by Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, another piano from John Lennon, a drum kit from The Beatles, a tomato soup wrapper signed by Andy Warhol and a script from the movie “Jerry Maguire.”

