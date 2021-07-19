Advertisement

Comedian Tom Segura brings tour to West Virginia

TOM SEGURA announced the second leg of his “I’M COMING EVERYWHERE – WORLD TOUR.”
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A comedian podcast host is bringing his tour to the Charleston Municipal auditorium.

Tom Segura announced Monday his “I’m Coming Everywhere – World Tour” will make a stop in Charleston on Thursday, May 26 2022.

The performance will happen at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on-sale to the public Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog, Disgraceful, Mostly Stories and Completely Normal.

Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more.

