COVID-19 W.Va. | No new virus-related deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of July 19, there have been 3,074,024 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 165,177 total cases and 2,919 deaths.

No COVID-19 related deaths have been reported to DHHR since the last report.

1,115 cases are still considered active in the state.

161,143 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As of Monday, 67 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 56 percent is fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,519), Berkeley (12,939), Boone (2,187), Braxton (1,025), Brooke (2,253), Cabell (8,970), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (648), Fayette (3,575), Gilmer (890), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,915), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,854), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,250), Jackson (2,276), Jefferson (4,818), Kanawha (15,569), Lewis (1,316), Lincoln (1,610), Logan (3,314), Marion (4,686), Marshall (3,548), Mason (2,084), McDowell (1,646), Mercer (5,230), Mineral (3,003), Mingo (2,787), Monongalia (9,434), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,251), Nicholas (1,925), Ohio (4,328), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,970), Putnam (5,387), Raleigh (7,128), Randolph (2,870), Ritchie (766), Roane (667), Summers (867), Taylor (1,300), Tucker (549), Tyler (753), Upshur (1,996), Wayne (3,196), Webster (576), Wetzel (1,401), Wirt (467), Wood (7,979), Wyoming (2,076).

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.