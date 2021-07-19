Advertisement

Crews start Kyova Mall renovations

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Construction crews got started Monday on the Kyova Mall renovation. They were outside working on removing shrubs and fencing as officials prepared for work on the inside.

Workers at the Kid’s Sale store were moving clothes out of the old Sears building. Boyd County officials say they expect them to be out within the next week or so. After that, they say they can start working on renovating the store. Crews, however, ran into some unexpected hiccups in the process.

“There’s no water in the Sears building, the water meter is completely gone,” said Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney. “So we’ve got Cannonsburg Water out here today getting all that fixed up. The sprinkler system, we noticed it had froze and busted”.

Chaney says other areas of the mall had similar issues, but crews are working on fixing them. The old Sears building will host the convention center, which officials say could be open in the fall of 2022. The owner says a new restaurant will be open by the end of August.

“It’s going to have ... gourmet smash burgers, I can say that, cocktails a bunch of craft beer,” said Jason Camp, owner of the Camp Landing Entertainment District.

Camp says the movie theater should be open in three weeks. It will feature a new concession stand and an overall different look and feel.

He also spoke with officials with Malibu Jacks. He said they hope to open their Ashland location by the holiday season.

