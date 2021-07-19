Advertisement

Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.
Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man killed two people at a Houston motel then wounded two others before dying in a shootout with police.

The shootings happened late Sunday at the Palace Inn motel in northwest Houston.

Executive police chief Matt Slinkard says the man killed two people then opened fire from the motel balcony on officers who were responding.

Two people in the parking lot were wounded, but no officers were hurt.

The officers returned fire and the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.

Slinkard says there’s no evidence that the shooter knew the two victims or that it was a domestic violence situation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A early-morning police pursuit of a semi-truck ended when the truck was hit by a slow-moving...
Pursuit of semi-truck ends after truck hit by train
Hurricane Creek community members are searching for answers following a natural gas service...
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
Mayor Jean Dean died early Saturday morning, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams confirmed.
Former Huntington Mayor dies
The suspect, Maxwell Wiley of Argillite, Kentucky, was forced off of the train, and resisted...
Community picking up the pieces after semi truck pursuit
Mary Leaberry celebrates her 100th birthday with friends and family at Guyan Country Club.
Friends, family gather to celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

Latest News

Tereka Eanes and Dr. Kareem share the journey they both took together to get to recovery.
Listen to your body with Tereka Eanes and Dr. Kareem
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the...
Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
Caught on video: Car catapults off California highway