‘It’s just a real worry:’ Road slip on Route 2 continues to crumble

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road slip on state Route 2 in Mason County is continuing to slide after heavy rains created the slip nearly three weeks ago.

The slip is on the southbound lane of Route 2 near the intersection with state Route 87, just a few miles from the Jackson County line.

“We’ve noticed a good difference in how much of it has slipped away just in the last week,” said Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stephen Holley.

Those who live in the area are worried the road will soon become impassable if no work is done.

“We went by there a couple days ago and now the road has fallen in even more, so now we’re concerned if there’s even going to be a way to get through the road because who know if the whole road could collapse,” said Rosie Smith who lives a few miles away.

Some say they are hesitant to even drive in the opposite lane, as cracking is creeping toward the open lane.

“I thought about coming down there with a camper, but I don’t think I’m going to go down there with a camper. It might just fall in there don’t want to do that,” said Jan Terwind, who also lives nearby.

Dealing with road slips is very familiar for those who live on that stretch of state Route 2, as another slide just a few miles away closed one lane for about two years.

“Just waiting to see, you know, how long is it going to take to get this fixed. It took two years for the other piece of road to get fixed, so now you know who knows,” Smith said.

Both Smith and Terwind are frustrated that slips continue to happen.

“It’s a longwinded stop light there, and I guess we’re going to have to go through it again with this one,” Terwind said. “It seems like you fix it and two days later it’s starting to slip again.”

Officials with the Division of Highways say they are working on a design for the repairs. They hope to have one complete within 10 days.

Then, the state will see if they can complete the repairs themselves, or if they will need to hire a contractor.

