Ky. Gov. Beshear: Delta variant fueling significant COVID increase; vaccinations increasingly crucial

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the state has seen three weeks of increasing COVID-19...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the state has seen three weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant – the dominant strain in the state now.(Kentucky Governor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the state has seen three weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant – the dominant strain in the state now.

Monday’s positivity rate stood at 5.45% -- a significant increase, Beshear said.

Using information from top health officials, the governor said anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated or had COVID, along with some degree of immunity, can expect to get the virus and be sicker than they’ve ever been in their lives.

As of Monday, a little more than 2.2 million Kentuckians had been vaccinated. Beshear said the concern is the disproportionate number of younger people getting the COVID vaccine.

In the 18 to 29 age group, only 36% of the population has been vaccinated. Furthermore, Beshear said less than 50% of people have been vaccinated in the majority of the state’s counties.

The majority of eastern Kentucky has had less than 40% of its population vaccinated, according to the governor.

While Beshear stopped short of implementing mask mandates, he recommended that unvaccinated people wear masks inside public places. He said anyone with compromised immune symptoms, even if they’re vaccinated, should wear masks inside public places.

The governor even said vaccinated people who work in public places with significant exposure should consider wearing a mask indoors.

Most importantly, he urged anyone who isn’t vaccinated to consider getting the vaccine before the delta variant takes a stronghold in various clusters and vulnerable age groups.

