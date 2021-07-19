Listen to your body with Tereka Eanes and Dr. Kareem

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We first told you about Tereka Eanes back in April. Tereka is a Huntington native who learned to listen to her body. She was diagnosed with Situs Ambiguus back in 2001 and struggled with an enormous amount of pain while searching for a fix. But today, Tereka is finally free of the pain that came with the condition with the help of Dr. Kareem from the Cleveland Clinic.

Tereka Eanes and Dr. Kareem share the journey they both took together to get to recovery. Tereka shares her experience of life before surgery and now after. Dr. Kareem shares the positive steps health experts are taking to be able to diagnose and then treat these people who are suffering with Situs Ambiguus.

