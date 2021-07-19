Mall operations not expected to be impacted by bankruptcy filing

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The company that owns the Ashland Town Center doesn’t believe operations will be impacted by filing for bankruptcy.

Washington Prime Group Inc., along with 88 affiliated debtors each filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on June 13.

Officials with the company released the following statement to WSAZ on Monday:

“It’s business as usual at Ashland Town Center. The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many consumer-facing companies, including Washington Prime Group. The Company has determined that the Chapter 11 path is the most effective next step to resolve the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as we emerge from the pandemic. Throughout the Chapter 11 financial restructuring, we expect business as usual at our town centers, including Ashland Town Center where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue operating as normal, with a focus on providing enjoyable experiences for our guests.”

No other information has been released.

