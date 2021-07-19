Man facing charges after resisting arrest, spitting on officer

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing a slew of charges Monday following an incident where he resisted arrest.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to 175 Country Club Drive after reports of a man attempting to kick down the door.

When they arrived at the home, Malcolm Meade was found pacing in the driveway. Deputies reported that Meade approached the patrol car, hit the hood and stated, “I’m the sheriff of this county *explicit*.”

Deputies say Meade ignored multiple commands to ‘stop walking’ and to put ‘his hands behind his back.’

The deputy did eventually get Meade in handcuffs, but while putting him in the patrol vehicle, deputies say Meade fell to the ground in an attempt to get away.

Deputies say Meade also spit on the officer’s arm and did not comply with more verbal commands to stop resisting.

After a brief struggle, the officer was able to place Meade in the patrol car. While in the patrol vehicle, the officer conducted a pat down search and located six packages of Suboxone.

Meade was transported from the scene to the Chapmanville Police Department.

While at the department, Meade told officers after he was released from jail, he was going to return to 175 Country Club Drive and “blow it the *explicit* up.” Officers say Meade also threatened to hurt a woman at the home.

Meade was transported from Chapmanville Police Department to Southwestern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Malcolm Meade is facing charges of burglary, assault on a police office, battery on a police officer, obstructing, terroristic acts, assault, possession of a controlled substance and violation of a DVP.

According to Logan County 911, there is an active domestic violence petition in place effective July 13, 2021.

