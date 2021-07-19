Advertisement

Man identified in youth group theft

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once a year, children with Teays Valley Baptist church take a getaway with their youth group.

“It’s a great week to get away from it all,” Administrative Pastor Jered Green said.

While unpacking items used for their activities on Sunday, they discovered a lot less than what they thought they came with.

“They found some things were missing and thought possibly they just left it behind and just didn’t get packed. Then they realized there was a zip tie on the trailer and it wasn’t there,” Green said.

Green proceeded to check the security footage, realizing nothing was forgotten-- but rather stolen.

“He tried getting into our buildings here, he tried prying the deadbolt open with a knife,” Green said.

With locks and chains preventing him from entering certain spots, he eventually climbed over a partially barbed wire fence to get to the trailer where the items were being stored.

Greene says the items have since been returned, however this could have been prevented.

“It makes me feel sad for him, because we help countless people all the time with fuel or food and we wanna love people, we wanna help them. I think it just shows the desperate need of the individual to get real help in their life,” Green said.

Throughout the investigation, West Virginia State Police say they have identified the suspect as Cameron Joseph Burks.

He was arrested after 1 a.m. Monday.

West Virginia State Police say they had Burks in custody within eight hours of the complaint.

