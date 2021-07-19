Surveillance video catches man using U-Haul to steal motorcycle

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A motorcycle was stolen out of a parking garage Monday morning and the alleged theft was caught on camera, the Portsmouth Police Department reports Monday.

The incident happened Monday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., officers say.

An employee of SOMC told officers he arrived for his shift at 7 p.m. Sunday and parked his red and black motorcycle in the garage located just east of the hospital’s main campus entrance.

When he returned to the garage at the end of his shift Monday, the bike was missing.

According to the theft victim, another employee stated that when she arrived to work at 5:30 a.m. Monday the bike was still in the parking space in the garage.

The security manager released photos and video Monday of a small, dark colored SUV, with a U-Haul trailer attached, pulling up to the motorcycle with trailer doors already opened.

The word “Augusta” with a picture of a golfer is on the side of the U-Haul trailer, officers say.

A man wearing a short-sleeved shirt and sandals with dark socks is also seen in the video.

The victim told police he has both sets of keys to the motorcycle. He also told police his bike lock was broken off a tire and left in the parking garage.

The motorcycle is a red and black 2006 Suzuki GSXR-600 with Ohio plates.

The license plate number is FIU68.

Police say the vehicle has been entered as stolen through LEADS.

