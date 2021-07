HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are on the scene of a shooting Monday.

The shooting was reported on 6th Avenue and 3rd Street in Huntington.

Huntington Police confirm two people have been shot. No word on how severely they were injured.

WSAZ is at the scene of the shooting.

