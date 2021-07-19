University of Kentucky participating in nationwide COVID-19 transmission study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - States across the county are looking into whether mask mandates should return, as a new wave of infections spurred by the Delta variant is rising.

“A lot of places are under the influence that COVID is done or that we are in a post COVID era, but this is very essential right now,” Dr. George Edgar Hoover said.

Dr. Hoover is part of a team that is looking at COVID spread and trying to see how vaccination status can impact spreading the virus.

“Even people that are vaccinated can still get exposed. You won’t get the infection as such as such, but you can still spread it to those who are unvaccinated,” Dr. Hoover said.

“But by doing this we will be able to tell if there is a difference between those who are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated,” Dr. Richard Greenberg said.

Researchers say they want about 12,000 participants nationally between 18-29 to sign up for this paid study. They’re hoping to take in as many people from Kentucky as they possibly can. Researchers say they want a mixed bag of people who do and do not want the vaccine so that they can track and compare how the virus spread between the two groups.

Dr. Hoover says that this study is the perfect way for all Kentuckians to play a role in helping learn more about COVID-19.

Dr. Hoover says whether you wish to get vaccinated or not, participating in a study like this could have a major impact on how health officials view the pandemic going forward.

“This is a great time and opportunity if you want to be a part of the trial, if you want to do something for science, and you want to help us as a country beat this infection. If you want to get vaccinated, if you don’t want to get vaccinated, we’re happy to help,” Dr. Hoover said.

If you want more information or would like to sign up, click here.

